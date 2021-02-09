'Brightened many faces by making them laugh': Munawar Faruqui thanks supporters, shares smiling photo

By Online Desk

Days after his release from jail, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram to share a selfie and thank his well-wishers for their support.

"Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat...Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko Roshan kiya hai maine. - Munawar...Thank you for the love and support," he captioned the photo.

(Let the darkness inside me complain for I have brightened many faces by making them laugh..)

Faruqui, who was released from jail after 35 days on interim bail in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, has said he has full faith in the judiciary and hopes to get justice.

He was released from the Indore Central Jail on February 6 after prison authorities checked Friday's bail order of the Supreme Court on its website, a jail official earlier said.