Kangana compares self with Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot; says no actress can display her kind of 'range'

By Online Desk

After invoking multiple controversies via contentious tweets on the ongoing farmers' stir, Kangana Ranaut has once again taken to Twitter. This time, for self-proclaimed validation.

Comparing her acting skills with the likes of veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and Israeli star Gal Gadot, Ranaut posted two snapshots from 'Thalaivi and 'Dhaakad' and wrote that she displays "the kind of range no other actress on the globe" can.

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she tweeted.

She also added that she's "open for debate" if anyone can refute her claim and show her more "brilliance" by any other actress.

Ranaut has been making headlines for her critical take on the farmers' stir, which also led to the removal of some of her tweets by Twitter India, citing violation of the platform's rules as the reason.

On the work front, Ranaut's biopic 'Thalaivi', based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is all set to release in June this year.

'Dhaakad' on the other hand, will hit the screens in October.