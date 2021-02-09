Kangana Ranaut on her Dhaakad character

By Express News Service

After a character reveal earlier, Kangana Ranaut has shared a new look from Dhaakad. In a post, Kangana wrote that her character, Agni, is a depiction of the Goddess of Death. The actor stands wielding a machine gun in combat garbs in the pictures.

“They call her Agni... the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #dhaakad,” Kangana wrote.Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. The film also stars Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer and Divya Dutta as Rohini. The spy actioner is slated for release on Oct. 1.