Manoj Bajpayee wants to essay a historical figure in the future

By Express News Service

The trailer for Secrets of Sinhauli: Discovery of the Century, a new documentary film on the archeological excavations at Sinhauli, is out. Set to premiere on Discovery+, the film is presented by Neeraj Pandey and narrated by Manoj Bajpayee.Speaking at an online press conference for the film, Manoj revealed the one historical figure he wishes to portray on screen.

“I would like to play (Emperor) Ashok,” Manoj said. “Ashok’s life is quite dramatic with many ups-and-downs. There are lots of perceptions about his life. I would like to play him while I still can.”The actor also said he’d like more realism in the historical genre.

“Our historicals are still drawn from Parsi theatre traditions,” Manoj observed. “We have failed so far to make these characters life-like. They often seem like alien inhabitants from another planet. Given a chance, I would like to bring that realism to those people.”

Secrets of Sinhauli was created in collaboration with the Archeological Survey of India. The film highlights important discoveries made at the site, such as the existence of chariots 4000 years ago.