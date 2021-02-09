STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neeti Mohan: Remakes of songs were made earlier, too

The singer has collaborated with Arun Shankar for the new single titled Hum.

Published: 09th February 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee and singer Neeti Mohan (right) (Photo | @ArkoPravo19/ Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who is known for Bollywood hits such as Ishq wala love, Aithey aa, and Tune maari entriyaan, feels remixes happen when there is a brief in a film for such music.

"Remakes were made earlier, too, and even now they are being made. I would say because we are in a new era where there is a lot of independent music that is original and is created because artistes want to express themselves with original music, we are constantly working on that. But if there is a brief in a film for a remake, we do that. However, I feel there is nothing like doing original music," Niti told IANS.

She says it is important for her connect to a song, in order to give her 100 per cent to the number.

"First and foremost it is important for me to connect with the song, the lyrics and understand what the song is for. If it is for a film then it has a specific brief, if it is single then it is in a different space and if it is a concert then the approach is different. So it depends on that. Also, it's important to know what you are singing for, so that your feeling is correct about the song. Then, you add in your technicalities and your skills to it," Niti said.

The singer has collaborated with Arun Shankar for the new single titled Hum.

"I can switch from one genre to the other quickly. I have always enjoyed different genres of singing, be it bhajans or jazz or a dance number," she said, about her singing, adding: "I want to have a full spectrum to myself because I want to enjoy music, be it in any genre or language," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeti Mohan
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp