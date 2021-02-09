STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Tiger Shroff teases mysterious co-star from 'Ganapath' with power-packed glimpse

The 'Baaghi' star took to Instagram and shared a power-packed clip featuring his co-star from the film.

Published: 09th February 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: By dropping an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath', Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Tuesday teased his fans about his mysterious co-star.

The 'Baaghi' star took to Instagram and shared a power-packed clip featuring his co-star from the film.

The short clip starts with a cloudy frame that takes the audience to an area which is on the outskirts of a city, as the camera moves ahead, a stunning lady is seen posing on a bike and her face is covered with a helmet. The frame showcases the lady whose curly locks are seen blowing with the wind as she sports a raw and rugged look--donning a black top and green cargo pants.

The 'Student of the year 2' star teased the identity of his co-star by writing a quirky caption with the short clip. He wrote, "Suna hai mudne wali hai kal subah 10:40 ko."

The post has garnered more than 4 lakh views after hitting the photo-sharing application, with scores of fans taking to the comments section and leaving red heart and fire emoticons.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganapath' is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Shroff
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp