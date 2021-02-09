Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna to direct Maaya 4

By Express News Service

The fourth season of the Maaya series is all set to start shoot from 10th February 2021. The makers have roped in Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra, and Aindrita Ray for the love story.

Vikram Bhat and Krishna

Director Krishna Bhatt who was recently awarded as best director for Maaya 3 by Talent track is is all set to start the shoot for Maaya 4 from February 10. Talking about the same she says,” Direction is one thing which I always wanted to do and my work was recently recognized for same.

The cherry on top is we are ready with Maaya 4 to roll. I am really excited to work with the most talented actors like Rohit, Aindrita, and Pawan.” Maaya 4 is a part of Vikram Bhatt’s most popular franchise. It is a intense love story of a man who wants to achieve his dreams but the cost is his marriage.

Written by Vikram Bhatt, directed by Krishna Bhatt, and produced by Loneranger production, the film is all set to stream on MX player.

