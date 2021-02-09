WATCH | 'Dear Comrade' actress Rashmika Mandanna teams up with rapper Badshah for 'Top Tucker'

By Online Desk

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has teamed up with rapper Badshah for his latest music video 'Top Tucker'.

Thrilled about the release of the teaser that dropped on February 8, Mandanna promised a catchy dance track and took to her social media handles to make the announcement.

"Top top top tucker.. this is so exciting.. 1st time I’ve done something like this.. and I’ve got to do it with the best in their respective industries.. yaaaaay!! So exciting.. releasing soon you guys!!

I know I’ll be listening to this at weddings, school functions, parties, in videos.. everywhere!! trust me you are in for a good dance number here!," she wrote.

The track has been penned down by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan and features Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Amit Uchana alongside the actress. Singer Jonita Gandhi has also rendered her vocals.

Mandanna has a number of films lined up next. The actress' Tamil debut 'Sultan' will release on April 2 and a Telugu film 'Pushpa' opposite Allu Arjun is slated for an August release.

She is also currently shooting a Bollywood film alongside Sidharth Malhotra called 'Mision Majnu' in Lucknow.

You can check out the teaser here: