Ashutosh Gowariker remembers working with Rajiv Kapoor on his final film 'Toolsidas Junior'

Rajiv, who hails from the influential Kapoor clan, had quit acting in 1990 to focus on producing and directing.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Kapoor (L) with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt

Rajiv Kapoor (L) with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor-producer Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to a cardiac arrest today. He was 58. Before his demise, Rajiv had shot for Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming production, Toolsidas Junior.  Rajiv, who hails from the influential Kapoor clan, had quit acting in 1990 to focus on producing and directing. However, he accepted a role in Toolsidas Junior after Ashutosh cast him.

"I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days," Ashutosh shared in a note. "It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it. It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease."

He added, "What an affable person he was! His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he is surely going to receive. My team had called him just a couple of days ago, to set up his interviews for the promotion of Toolsidas Junior. And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense."

Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama written and directed by Mridul. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker. 

