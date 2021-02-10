STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon to reunite with Tiger Shroff for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath'

Director Vikas Bahl said that Sanon is the right choice for the female lead as she has a 'riveting screen presence'.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon has been roped in as a leading lady for Tiger Shroff-starrer "Ganapath", the makers announced on Wednesday. The action-packed thriller, to be directed by Vikas Bahl, will mark Sanon's reunion with Shroff, who co-starred with her in their Bollywood debut movie "Heropanti" in 2014.

The 30-year-old actor said she is thrilled to re-unite with Shroff after a gap of seven years. "I am thrilled to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I've been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I'm super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. I'm glad to be starting my journey with such a cool character," Sanon said in a statement.

Bahl said that Sanon is the right choice for the female lead as she has a "riveting screen presence". "I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists," the filmmaker said.

"Ganapath" will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Expressing hope, Bhagnani said the film will turn out to be great with with Shroff and Sanon coming together for it.

"We are very excited to have Kriti aboard as our leading lady. With Tiger and Kriti together, the screen is likely to catch the right kind of fire. Mark my words she is going to blow everyone's mind in her new action avatar," he said.

The project is currently in pre-production stage and will go on the floors soon. It will be released in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Vikas Bahl Ganapath Tiger Shroff Pooja Entertainment Heropanti
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp