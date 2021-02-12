Akshay Oberoi starts filming for Cold 

By Express News Service

Actor Akshay Oberoi has started shooting for his upcoming horror-drama Cold. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is about a woman who emerges from a horrific experience and narrates how she survives alone in a big city. Akshay is paired opposite Anisha Pahuja in the film. His last horror outing was Pizza in 2014.

“What truly excited me about this film is that Vikram Bhatt said he wanted to reinvent himself and make the scariest film. I immediately jumped on board because I’d love to collaborate with successful directors wanting to reinvent themselves,” Akshay told IANS.

“The year has started on a good note for me. The fact that this film is being helmed by Vikram sir excites me all the more. I am sure the audience will enjoy the film, too,” he added. Besides Cold, Akshay will be seen in Inside Edge Season 3, Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2.