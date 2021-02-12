STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for thriller 'Dobaaraa'

The director said that he is looking forward to team with Pannu and give audience a fresh take on thrillers with "Dobaaraa" ('2:12').

Published: 12th February 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu in the teaser of 'Dobaaraa'

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu in the teaser of 'Dobaaraa' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu will be reteaming for a new age thriller, titled "Dobaaraa", to be produced by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The project will mark the filmmaker-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit "Manmarziyaan" and biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh", which had Kashyap on board as producer.

The director said he is looking forward to team with Pannu and give audience a fresh take on thrillers with "Dobaaraa" ('2:12'). "Our vision with 'Dobaaraa' is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers," Kashyap said in a statement.

Pannu said she has always enjoyed working on thrillers and with Kashyap and Kapoor behind the camera, she is all geared up for the "unique" experience. "I have been very lucky with thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it," the actor said.

Kapoor, who is launching Cult Movies with the film, said she is excited to collaborate with artistes willing to push boundaries."I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can't wait for the world to see 2:12," she said.

With Cult Movies the producer's aim is to back unconventional and avant garde content. Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production are also producing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap Taapsee Pannu BALAJI TELEFILMS Dobaaraa Ekta Kapoor Dobaaraa teaser
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp