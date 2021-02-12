Dhruv Sachdev gears up for release of his second film 

By Express News Service

Director Dhruv Sachdev, whose debut movie, Sifar, won critical acclaim following OTT release in November, is gearing up to release his second film Lockdown. LockDown will be a trilogy, with the first chapter scheduled to open in India this summer. The film is toplined by actors Ronit Arora and Raksha Kumawat.

The filmmaker is currently doing the rounds of the festival circuit with his second film, LockDown.

He points out his combined haul of awards for his two films has crossed 50 in just over a year. “We bagged 32 awards with Sifar and have won 20 awards with LockDown till now. As a team we couldn’t imagine this a couple of years back! It all feels like a dream,” Sachdev said.

Earlier Sifar, featuring Sudha Chandran and Kanikka Kapur, had won recognition at Los Angeles Film Awards, Berlin Flash Film Festival, CKF International Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, Age d’Or International Art-house Film Festival and the Miami Independent Film Festival among other ceremonies.

