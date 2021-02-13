Abhay Deol joins the advisory board of BFF

By Express News Service

Actor Abhay Deol has joined the advisory board of the Bandra Film Festival (BFF) 2021. Launched by FilmKaravan, the digital festival has a slate of 50+ films on YouTube.

Discerning audiences can click ‘Milaap Donate Link’ set up alongside every title on the channel and on the BFF website.

Elated to be on the advisory board of BFF, the actor shared, “It has always been difficult for independent films and documentaries to reach out to the masses.

I think this will be a fabulous platform for independent filmmakers to reach out to a wide audience base.”