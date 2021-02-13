STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana 'overwhelmed' by love received during 'Anek' shoot in North-East

Khurrana, who is fondly called the poster boy of content cinema in India due to his clutter-breaking unique films and roles, is soaking in the fandom.

Published: 13th February 2021

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from film 'Anek' (Photo | Anubhav Sinha Official Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his next, 'Anek', directed by Anubhav Sinha in Assam, has been overwhelmed with the love that he has received in the North East. Every day about 40-50 people from neighbouring villages flock to the sets to meet the 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' star and wish him well for 'Anek'.

Talking about the love he has got from the people, Khurrana said, "I'm truly overwhelmed with the love that I'm receiving from the people here in North East. I have met all those who have been kind enough to come to our sets to wish me luck for 'Anek'.

He further said that the affection he has got will always stay with him. "It was humbling to know that they love my craft and my brand of cinema and I have had interactions with them during shot breaks and post wrap whenever possible. The warmth that I have received from the people here will always stay with me, motivating me to do better and to entertain my country better," he added.

