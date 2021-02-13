STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns novelist with Mapping Love

Published: 13th February 2021 09:44 AM

Film director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Film director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Photo | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Instagram)

By Express News Service

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga) has turned novelist with her debut fiction novel, 'Mapping Love'. The teaser of the novel was released by Rupa Publications.

Set in the jungles of India, the novel combines intertwining tales of love. It will be launched in May this year. Talking about her first novel, Ashwiny said, "As a storyteller every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is that story of falling in love with art of writing all over again with stillness. It's taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as Rupa Publications brings my debut novel to everyone."
 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Mapping Love
