Human is my dream project: Vipul Amrutlal Shah on debut web series

By Express News Service

Filmmaker-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is making his web debut with Human. The thriller series focuses on human medical trails around the globe. It is led by Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari and directed by Mozez Singh.

Vipul revealed he had the idea to do something in the space of medical trials around three and a half years ago. He discussed the idea with Mozez in 2019 and the two decided to develop it into the story. Finally, Mozez put together and ran the writers room that penned the show through 2020.

"It was a complexed show to write as it had to be written in a way that would make sense to the audience. The writers’ rooms did a great job of putting it all together and of making the world of drug trials edgy, entertaining and completely relatable," Vipul shared.

"This is a very important subject for society and we wanted to ensure that we present it with all its sensitivities and complexities intact. As a team, we have all been deeply involved in getting the story right," he added.

The director described Human as his ‘dream project’. The series marks his return to the thriller space after a long time. "It's a new space for both Shefali and Kirti, and you haven’t seen them do something like this before. The parts that have been created for them are extremely unique," Vipul assured. Human went on the floors in Mumbai on January 21. It will premiere in the fall of 2021.