STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Human is my dream project: Vipul Amrutlal Shah on debut web series

Filmmaker-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is making his web debut with Human. The thriller series focuses on human medical trails around the globe.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is making his web debut with Human. The thriller series focuses on human medical trails around the globe. It is led by Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari and directed by Mozez Singh.

Vipul revealed he had the idea to do something in the space of medical trials around three and a half years ago. He discussed the idea with Mozez in 2019 and the two decided to develop it into the story. Finally, Mozez put together and ran the writers room that penned the show through 2020. 

"It was a complexed show to write as it had to be written in a way that would make sense to the audience. The writers’ rooms did a great job of putting it all together and of making the world of drug trials edgy, entertaining and completely relatable," Vipul shared.

"This is a very important subject for society and we wanted to ensure that we present it with all its sensitivities and complexities intact. As a team, we have all been deeply involved in getting the story right," he added.

The director described Human as his ‘dream project’. The series marks his return to the thriller space after a long time.  "It's a new space for both Shefali and Kirti, and you haven’t seen them do something like this before. The parts that have been created for them are extremely unique," Vipul assured. Human went on the floors in Mumbai on January 21. It will premiere in the fall of 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vipul Amrutlal Shah Human Shefali Shah Kirti Kulhari
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp