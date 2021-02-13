STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Makers drop sneak peek of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'OM: The Battle Within'

A kilometer stretch set has been created at Filmcity by Zee Studios by director Ahmed Khan to shoot the most important action cuts over the next few days.

Published: 13th February 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur (File Photo | PTI)

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Featuring the duo in a rugged action look, makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'OM: The Battle Within' have dropped a sneak peek into the sets of their action thriller film on Saturday.

'OM: The Battle Within' has gone on floors for three months. The action thriller film features the actor duo sporting a rugged action look that they have carried for their action sequences.

A kilometer stretch set has been created at Filmcity by Zee Studios by director Ahmed Khan to shoot the most important action cuts over the next few days.

ALSO READ | Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi wrap first schedule of 'Om: The Battle Within'

Talking about the action sequences, producer Ahmed Khan said, "We have planned grand action sequences for 'Om: The Battle Within' which will be shot over the next few days."

"Action director Kecha Khamphakdee who has worked with me for my directionals has choreographed these sequences along with Parvez Shaikh. Watching the shoot gives us an adrenaline rush, it will be exciting to see the audience response once the film is out," he added.

Meanwhile, a renowned international stunt director has been roped in, to shoot and choreograph the important action sequences.

After this schedule, the team will shoot songs for the film and will head abroad for the last schedule.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan announced the news of the 'Aashiqui 2' actor to be cast in the new film on the latter's 35th birthday, which is scheduled to be directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Khan, his wife Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.

'Om: The Battle Within' will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Roy Kapur Sanjana Sanghi OM: The Battle Within
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp