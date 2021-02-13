STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

My next directorial could be a dark comedy: Renuka Shahane

As an artiste, Shahane said she prefers being part of theatre because that is an actor's medium, while cinema gives her creative satisfaction as a writer and director.

Published: 13th February 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-director Renuka Shahane says she is toying with the idea of making a dark comedy as her third directorial venture.

Shahane, known for featuring in movies such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", "Masoom" and "Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa", ventured into filmmaking with 2009 Marathi movie "Rita", which was based on her mother's novel "Rita Welingkar".

The sophomore directorial was "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy", which explored a multi-generational relationship story of mothers and daughters, starring Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar.

The movie released on streamer Netflix on January 15 to rave reviews.

Shahane said she will continue to direct films and has started work on her next project.

"I would like to keep directing and I am working on some scripts. I am interested in human beings, interpersonal relationships, so journeys of individuals, who live slightly unconventional lives.

"I also like comedies, so the next perhaps could be dark-comedy and that is what I am working on right now," Shahane told PTI.

The 54-year-old filmmaker was talking on the sidelines of the launch of &PriveHD's new property, Prive world box office, which will bring movies from around the world.

As an artiste, Shahane said she prefers being part of theatre because that is an actor's medium, while cinema gives her creative satisfaction as a writer and director.

"Theatre is the base for me as an actor.

It is essential as grounding for most actors as the kind of space it gives to explore characters, roles, to have continuity through those hours on stage, it is better than any other medium.

"I will choose films as a writer and director because it (film) is visualised by a director and everybody on the set are working towards fruition of director's vision," she added.

Talking about the lineup of Prive world box office campaign, that includes feature films from across the globe, Shahane said cinema has the power to build connection, surpassing language barrier.

"There will be a bouquet of films shown which one is not familiar with.

Cinema has a power to create that kind of feeling, connect even if you don't have knowledge of language particularly," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Renuka Shahane
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp