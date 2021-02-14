STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' post 'Bigg Boss'

While 'Pathan' went on floors in November last year, the third installment of 'Tiger' franchise is gearing up to start production next month.

Published: 14th February 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has revealed that he will start shooting for "Pathan", starring Shah Rukh Khan, once he wraps up the shoot for the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", which is currently in its 14th season.

Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), "Pathan" is being helmed by "War" director Siddharth Anand and marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film after 2018's "Zero", in which Salman Khan also had a cameo. There were reports that "Pathan" will have an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

On the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of "Bigg Boss", which comes to an end next week, the "Bharat" star confirmed his line-up of upcoming films, including the third installment of "Tiger" franchise and "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

"Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to 'Pathan', then 'Tiger (3)' and later to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'," Salman Khan said on Saturday night. The actor, who hosts "Bigg Boss", also said the Colors TV show will return for another season. "After eight months, 'Bigg Boss 15' will be back and you all will be back too, that's a guarantee," he added.

While "Pathan" went on floors in November last year, the third installment of "Tiger" franchise is gearing up to start production next month. Previously, Salman Khan also had a guest appearance in the 1998 blockbuster "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man.

The film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut. Shah Rukh Khan too has made special appearances in Salman Khan's films, including "Tubelight" (2017) and "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega" (2000). Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-titled "Tiger 3" is the next chapter in the action-thriller franchise, also backed by YRF, will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya.

The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, a source close to the film's production told PTI earlier this week. "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Khan), who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

While "Ek Tha Tiger" was helmed by Kabir Khan, the second film, which released in 2017, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma of "Fan" and "Band Baaja Baaraat" fame will be the directing the third installment of "Tiger".

On the other hand, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" is written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. "Housefull 4" helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film.

