STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aditi Sharma on how she got tough molestation scene right in 'Crashh'

Bollywood actress Aditi Sharma says director Preeti Gupta helped her shoot the difficult molestation scene in the show.

Published: 16th February 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Aditi Sharma

Bollywood actress Aditi Sharma

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Sharma, who is currently seen in the web series Crashh, says director Preeti Gupta helped her shoot the difficult molestation scene in the show. Aditi plays Kajal, one of the siblings who are separated in a car crash during childhood, in the series produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"The molestation scene was very difficult to shoot and I was really worried about it, but Preeti helped me throughout and because of her it became easy. She is the best and I had an amazing experience working with her. I cannot explain in words, I am so glad that I met her. She helped me and coached me so well," Aditi tells IANS.

"She (Preeti) helped me in adding layers to my character," adds Aditi.

"Whenever I called Preeti, she was there to explain everything to me. She understood Kajal so well, that she made me understand the character even better. I was not the only who went through the exhaustion and torture for the scene. She went along with me through the process, and she gave me a beautiful hug at the end," shares the actress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crashh Aditi Sharma
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp