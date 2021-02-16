As actors, we are fortunate to visit many new places: Ayushmann Khurrana

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for Anek in Shillong, Meghalaya, after an outdoor stint in Kaziranga, Assam.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for Anek in Shillong, Meghalaya, after an outdoor stint in Kaziranga, Assam. He says as an actor he is really fortunate to visit so many new places and make new memories.

"Anek is giving me the opportunity to explore India and marvel at its beauty like never before. After Assam, I'm now at Shillong. I have incidentally been here before but I couldn't explore it like the way I wanted to. I'm shooting a film at this picturesque place for the first time in my life and I have to admit that I been blown away with how picture perfect it is," Ayushmann said.

"As actors, we are really fortunate to visit so many new places and make so many memories," he added.

The actor praised the picturesque locale of the Meghayalan capital city of Shillong.

"Shillong's beauty is truly unmatched and it's really a hidden gem of our country that everyone should come and see. I'm lucky that Anek has brought me to a place that I will never forget. I'm looking forward to an amazing shooting schedule that will also allow me to soak in Shillong," he said.

What does he plan to do while he is in Shillong, apart from shooting? "I will be exploring the city in great detail and take back unforgettable memories from here," he concluded.

Ayushmann Khurrana
