Emma Thompson is a warm, generous co-star, says Veteran actress Shabana Azmi

Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a "generous" co-star.

Published: 16th February 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson. (Photo | Twitter/@AzmiShabana)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said collaborating with Hollywood star Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's "What's Love Got To Do With It?" was a "wonderful" experience.

"It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.

Billed as a cross-cultural romantic-comedy, "What's Love Got To Do With It?" is set between London and South Asia.

The film marks Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama "Elizabeth: The Golden Age".

The project is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama "Masoom". 

"What's Love Got To Do With It?" also stars Lily James of "Baby Driver" fame and "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Shazad Latif.

It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

