STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Guess who was the 'busiest' star in Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi'!

'Haathi Mere Saathi' is based on one man's struggle to save the forest and its animals, and Unni was the star elephant of the film.

Published: 16th February 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.

A still from Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Fans of Rana Daggubati are looking forward to his trilingual release Haathi Mere Saathi on March 26, but the film's director Prabhu Solomon insists the busiest star on the set was Unni the elephant!

"In India, only four or five elephants (are certified with) AWBI (Animal Welfare Board Of India) license (to work in films). So you can't shoot with all the elephants in Kerala. Among these four elephants, Unni was the busiest one! It is taken to festivals, and it is busy with ad and film shoots. So we had to take Unni's dates first and accordingly schedule the artists' dates!" said Solomon.

"On the sets too, there were more protocols in place for Unni than the actors. According to AWBI, we had to shoot with Unni in soft light of the mornings. We couldn't use top lights for it. So we gave it rest in the afternoon. And evenings, when the sunlight is no more harsh, we used to take it out. So all the stars would be waiting for Unni to arrive on the set," he added.

The film is based on one man's struggle to save the forest and its animals, and Unni was the star elephant of the film. Prabhu reveals how Unni was cast in the film. "A few years ago, I needed a lead elephant and we auditioned more than 30 to 40 elephants across the length and breadth of Kerala. There I found Unni. He is very friendly, emotional, obedient and intelligent. I worked with Unni in (the 2012 Tamil film) 'Kumki', and because it was so good, I cast him in 'Kumki 2' as well. Once again, I've chosen him for 'Haathi Mere Saathi' for its exceptional skills and friendly behaviour," shares Prabhu.

He adds: "Unni followed instructions perfectly. Often, he would come and stand where the markings were made for him to stand, he was that intelligent. If we wanted him to move a few inches behind, he'd do exactly that. Unni is very special to me. It is the only animal who has an acting certificate. It understands the director's instructions like 'action', 'cut' and follows everything to the tee, performing like a thespian."

Haathi Mere Saathi featuring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin releases as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Haathi Mere Saathi Unni
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp