Laughter is like the windshield wiper: Kriti Kharbanda

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a stunning throwback picture and said that laughter is like the windshield wiper.

Kriti posted a picture dressed in a white cotton dress, sitting on a sofa and smiling ear-to-ear.

"Laughter is like the windshield wiper, it doesn't stop the rain but allows us to keep going. #live #love #laugh #throwback," she wrote as the caption.

Kriti was last seen in the revenge drama "Taish" directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Her next release, "14 Phere", is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.