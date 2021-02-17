STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepika Padukone puts her best foot forward in viral video

Meet the Bengalurean who edited and choreographed Deepika Padukone’s new Instagram video, which is making a wave online with more than 12 lakh likes

Published: 17th February 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video, which also received comments by fellow actors like Ranveer Singh, Divya Spandana, Varun Dhawan and Huma Qureshi

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a fan of B’luru girl Deepika Padukone, then it must be hard to not groove to the latest video she shared on her Instagram handle. It shows her dancing with her ‘alter ego’. But it’s not just DP’s moves making a buzz (it garnered over 12 lakh likes in 22 hours), the editing and concept too have made many curious. Turns out, the man behind the video is none other than city-based filmmaker Kevin Joseph.

Dressed in a lavender top, pink trousers and a yellow jacket, the actor shakes a leg to Money (Camtrao Cub Edit) by Leikeli 47. The video, which was made by Joseph in collaboration with Under25 summit, is going viral online. PS: Don’t miss Padukone’s husband, Ranveer Singh, commenting with various laughing emojis! 

“The video is an extension of the previous video on her feed, which was a bake off. We wanted to create a fun and young video,” Joseph, who also choreographed the song, tells CE. He hints that there are more videos in store for the series.

Fellow Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Varun Dhawan also left comments on the post. Dhawan, who is a dancer himself, commented with the fire emoji. Sandalwood wasn’t too far behind with actor Divya Spandana, commenting, ‘You go girl’. 

The actor is seen dancing with her multiple selves, so the scenes had to be shot in a different manner. Joseph says Padukone was quite the sport when it came to doing the moves.

“She had no idea what the end product was going to look like but she was sweet and did all the steps,” says Joseph, whose inspiration for the song is his own video, which he had experimented on while doing a dance routine. 

Within barely 24 hours of Padukone posting the video, Joseph had people reach out to him for his work. “There have been a lot of compliments coming in but the best part was that initially, a lot of people who were familiar with my work reached out to me asking if it was my work,” says Joseph, adding that digital media has played a huge role behind his success.

Starting off as a hip hop dancer, Joseph completed his BBA from St Joseph’s College and found that he had a knack for filmmaking. But due to the expenses involved in a course and equipment, he decided to self learn it. “Most of the things I learnt are by trial and error. I kept putting them on Instagram and people reached out to me,” says the 29-year-old, adding that though a full length movie is good, the short video formats work really well for newcomers too. “People’s attention span is nothing more than 10-15 seconds,” says Joseph, who also runs a production company called Who Made This Film.

Deepika Padukone
