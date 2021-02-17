Nagarjuna wraps up his portions for 'Brahmastra'

By Express News Service

Nagarjuna has finished filming his portions for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Sharing a picture with the leads Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna said he had an amazing experience on the project.

“And it’s a wrap for me on Brahmastra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers Ranbir and Alia. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world Ayan Mukerji has created,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

Nagarjuna plays the role of an archeologist in Brahmastra. His character leads a group of students on an expedition to restore an ancient temple in Varanasi.

An important event leads Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) to the ancient temple town, before the story shifts to the Himalayas.

Nagarjuna’s last Bollywood appearance was in LOC Kargil (2003). He has also appeared in the Hindi films Khuda Gawah, Angaaray, Criminal and Zakhm.

​The last leg of filming of Brahmastra resumed earlier this year. The film is expected to be wrapped up soon.

