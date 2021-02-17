Zero Hunger: Mukul Chadda, Rasika Dugal in short film about food conservation & distribution

By Express News Service

Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal have teamed up again for a short film titled Zero Hunger. The short aims to spread awareness about food conservation and distribution.

​Written and directed by Neel Menon, the 14-year-old nephew of Mukul, the short was initially made for a school project about the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of zero hunger.

Speaking about working with the young filmmaker, Mukul and Rasika say, “We were both excited by the idea that Neel brought to us. It was simple, quirky, and powerful in its messaging. We were very impressed with how clear he was with his directions, and what he wanted from every shot. At no point did we treat him any differently than we do any other director. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him for such a thought-provoking short film.”

Zero Hunger was released on Valentine’s day by The Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds volunteer organisation that works to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate.

The short film is a part of the video campaign by the organisation, on food conservation with the message #SpreadLoveShareFood.

Mukul and Rasika have praised the work of The Robin Hood Army, saying, “The inspiring work they have been doing towards eradicating the food and hunger crisis is really commendable.”