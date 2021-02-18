STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with 'Honsla Rakh', announces Dussehra release

Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the film's animated poster, featuring him carrying a baby on his back.

Published: 18th February 2021

MUMBAI: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer with his upcoming "Honsla Rakh", which features him alongside actors Sonam Bajwa and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will release on October 15 on Dussehra holiday.

"Honsla Rakh" is backed by the 37-year-old actor's company Story Time Productions. Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the film's animated poster, featuring him carrying a baby on his back. The film, to be shot in Vancouver, Canada, also stars actor Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.

"Honsla Rakh" is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions. Dosanjh was last seen in the 2020 comedy "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was one of the first Hindi films to release in theatres post the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

