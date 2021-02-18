STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PVR acquires award season favourites 'Minari', 'The Father' for India release

In a statement, PVR Pictures, the film entertainment arm of PVR Limited, said the slate has been created as a "strategic response" to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:41 PM

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lee Isaac Chung's directorial "Minari", Anthony Hopkins-led "The Father" and Jodie Foster-starrer "The Mauritanian" are some of the critically-acclaimed titles and award season hopefuls from Hollywood that will be theatrically released in India by PVR Pictures, the multiplex chain announced on Thursday.

Apart from the acclaimed international films, the company's 2021 slate also includes much-awaited Bollywood movies, including Akshay Kumar's "Sooryavanshi" and Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83", starring Ranveer Singh.

"After an unprecedented year for the global entertainment industry, it is reassuring to have cinemas reopen across the country and in most parts of the world," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint MD at PVR Ltd, said.

"With the growing interest in our films as a result of their recognition during this exciting award season, we are looking forward to showing our films to audiences on the big screen at the soonest possible," he added.

"The Father", co-starring "The Crown" star Olivia Colman, is directed by Florian Zeller.

It is based on Zeller's 2012 play of the same name and features Hopkins play the eponymous character, a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman).

The movie recently bagged four Golden Globe nominations, including best actor (drama) and supporting actress (drama) for Hopkins and Colman, respectively.

It is also nominated in best motion picture (drama) and best screenplay category.

"Minari", led by "The Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun, is nominated in the best foreign language film category at the Golden Globes.

The film revolves around a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

It recently received three nominations in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards -- outstanding cast in a motion picture, best actor for Yeun and best actress in a supporting role for veteran Korean actor Youn Yuh-Jung.

Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald's legal drama "The Mauritanian" is based on the 2015 memoir by Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

It chronicles the true story of Salahi's experience of being held for fourteen years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

Foster and lead actor Tahar Rahim received nods for best supporting actress and best actor, respectively, at the Golden Globes nominations.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said the packed slate would ensure a "steady supply" of films to the audience waiting for a big screen experience.

"We are grateful to our movie studios and filmmaking partners for working with us and responding to these circumstances," Gianchandani added.

Other Hollywood films to be released by PVR Pictures this year include Mila Kunis-starrer "Breaking News in Yuba County", Benedict Cumberbatch's historical drama "The Courier", Judi Dench-led war-drama "Six Minutes to Midnight", fantasy-thriller "Voyagers", Dev Patel-starrer "Green Knight" and "Minamata", featuring Johnny Depp.

