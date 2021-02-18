'There’s great scope for good music'

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Be it the foot-tapping Kala Doriya or the soft melodious Taaron Wali Raat, singer-songwriter Prreity Wadhwa has shown proficiency in all genres. Quite expected though, for she began learning music at the tender age of three.

“Music is not just a form of expression, but also my spiritual need,” says the versatile singer, who finds music even in falling raindrops, chirping birds, thundering clouds, lightning skies and rustling of dry leaves on the roads.

Her latest number, Taaron Wali Raat, in which she is seen grooving to her own tune, was released last week on YouTube by T-Series, and has already crossed 1M views.

“It is a romantic number, written in Hindi and Punjabi both, as I wanted urban populace to connect to it. Vicky Hardik has given the music. The role play has been done by me and the famous Punjabi actor Lakhwinder Singh,” says Wadhwa.

The Anand Niketan resident adds that the song that was shot in Bhopal, is about love and hope in a relationship.

“I belong to a family of music lovers. Mom used to listen to Punjabi singers, Musarrat Nazir and Surinder Kaur. My exposure to wedding sangeet is courtesy my grandma who was very fond of socialising and would take me along everywhere she went,” says Wadhwa, adding she started training in Hindustani classical music at 11 under Chanda Dutta.

“I completed my Visharad Prathama (a five-year course) from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, and later joined the music faculty for Sangeet Shiromani. I also learned from Guru Rajinder Singh of Patiala Gharana,” says Wadhwa, a postgraduate in Hindi Literature from the Delhi University, who also hosted an hour-long programme, Good Evening India, on DD National for four years (2015-19).

“My parents always encouraged me to learn music and give performances, which I did in plenty all throughout my school and college days. In fact, they even used to take me to local Durga Pujas for performances,” says Wadhwa.

She gave her first public performance on October 2, 2014 at the All India Radio building in New Delhi. “On Gandhi Jayanti, they have an open theatre concept where they hold special programmes. I was a part of the same,” she says.

Soon, Wadhwa started singing professionally at music concerts, festivals and fetes. Her big break came in 2017 with Punjabi blockbuster Kala Doriyan, released under the T-Series banner.

“But when I expressed my desire to go to Bollywood, my parents were not very comfortable. They had been government officers and thought I could be a doctor, engineer or at the most, an IAS officer, but not a Bollywood playback singer. I did not want a 9 to 5 job, but as per their wishes, I never ventured into Bollywood and instead went for independent music, which is free-flowing, open for all, and gives listeners immense variety to choose from according to their liking,” she says, adding that there is a great appetite and scope for quality music.

However, Wadhwa is now open to movie offers, both for acting as well as singing, in Punjabi and Hindi film industry. Thanks to her supportive husband, who is into shipping industry.

The singer draws inspiration from legends like Asha Bhonsle, Surinder Kaur, Diana Ross and Kishore Kumar in equal proportion. An avid traveller, she has travelled through the length and breadth of India, and 30 countries abroad.

​“I love meeting new people, and learning about their culture and music. One must not have any qualms in learning from others. It enriches your life.”