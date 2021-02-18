STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'There’s great scope for good music'

After creating a place for herself in the Punjabi music industry, singer-songwriter Prreity Wadhwa is now ready to rock Hindi cinema

Published: 18th February 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Be it the foot-tapping Kala Doriya or the soft melodious Taaron Wali Raat, singer-songwriter Prreity Wadhwa has shown proficiency in all genres. Quite expected though, for she began learning music at the tender age of three.

“Music is not just a form of expression, but also my spiritual need,” says the versatile singer, who finds music even in falling raindrops, chirping birds, thundering clouds, lightning skies and rustling of dry leaves on the roads.

Her latest number, Taaron Wali Raat, in which she is seen grooving to her own tune, was released last week on YouTube by T-Series, and has already crossed 1M views.

“It is a romantic number, written in Hindi and Punjabi both, as I wanted urban populace to connect to it. Vicky Hardik has given the music. The role play has been done by me and the famous Punjabi actor Lakhwinder Singh,” says Wadhwa.

The Anand Niketan resident adds that the song that was shot in Bhopal, is about love and hope in a relationship.  

“I belong to a family of music lovers. Mom used to listen to Punjabi singers, Musarrat Nazir and Surinder Kaur. My exposure to wedding sangeet is courtesy my grandma who was very fond of socialising and would take me along everywhere she went,” says Wadhwa, adding she started training in Hindustani classical music at 11 under Chanda Dutta.

“I completed my Visharad Prathama (a five-year course) from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, and later joined the music faculty for Sangeet Shiromani. I also learned from Guru Rajinder Singh of Patiala Gharana,” says Wadhwa, a postgraduate in Hindi Literature from the Delhi University, who also hosted an hour-long programme, Good Evening India, on DD National for four years (2015-19).

“My parents always encouraged me to learn music and give performances, which I did in plenty all throughout my school and college days. In fact, they even used to take me to local Durga Pujas for performances,” says Wadhwa.

She gave her first public performance on October 2, 2014 at the All India Radio building in New Delhi. “On Gandhi Jayanti, they have an open theatre concept where they hold special programmes. I was a part of the same,” she says.

Soon, Wadhwa started singing professionally at music concerts, festivals and fetes. Her big break came in 2017 with Punjabi blockbuster Kala Doriyan, released under the T-Series banner.

“But when I expressed my desire to go to Bollywood, my parents were not very comfortable. They had been government officers and thought I could be a doctor, engineer or at the most, an IAS officer, but not a Bollywood playback singer. I did not want a 9 to 5 job, but as per their wishes, I never ventured into Bollywood and instead went for independent music, which is free-flowing, open for all, and gives listeners immense variety to choose from according to their liking,” she says, adding that there is a great appetite and scope for quality music.

However, Wadhwa is now open to movie offers, both for acting as well as singing, in Punjabi and Hindi film industry. Thanks to her supportive husband, who is into shipping industry.

The singer draws inspiration from legends like Asha Bhonsle, Surinder Kaur, Diana Ross and Kishore Kumar in equal proportion. An avid traveller, she has travelled through the length and breadth of India, and 30 countries abroad.

​“I love meeting new people, and learning about their culture and music. One must not have any qualms in learning from others. It enriches your life.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kala Doriya Taaron Wali Raat Prreity Wadhwa
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp