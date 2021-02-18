Varun Dhawan lets go of brand shoots, to focus on next film

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, is all set to dive into work. The 'Badlapur' actor will head to Arunachal Pradesh for a two-and-a-half-month schedule of his next film.

The 33-year-old actor, who will now concentrate on the prep and the shoot of the film, has made the decision to let go of other work schedules including brand commercials.

The 'Student of The Year' star, who has multiple brands in his kitty, instructed his team that he will not shoot for any commercials or promotional videos in the coming months. He has instructed his team so as he wants to focus on the workshops and film shoot, for getting into the skin of a new character.

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will soon be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.