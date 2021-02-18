STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' up for release

The Aditya Chopra-led studio unveiled its slate in a statement posted on Twitter, saying it has the 'strong intent' to bring back audiences to experience films on the big screen.

Published: 18th February 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' are slated to release this year

'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' are slated to release this year. (Photo| Twitter and IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar-led period film "Prithviraj", Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", featuring Ranveer Singh, are some of the titles from Yash Raj Films that will be releasing in theatres this year, the production house announced on Wednesday.

The Aditya Chopra-led studio unveiled its slate in a statement posted on Twitter, saying it has the "strong intent" to bring back audiences to experience films on the big screen. The first release from the production house will be Dibakar Banerjee-directed "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The movie, a black comedy, will be released countrywide on March 19. It will be followed by "Bunty Aur Babli 2", a sequel to the studio's 2005 blockbuster crime comedy, which will release on April 23. Touted as a "reboot sequel", the movie stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, as well as "Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi and "The Forgotten Army" actor Sharvari.

Director Karan Malhotra's much-awaited actioner "Shamshera", starring Kapoor, is set to release on June 25. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film is reportedly set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Ranveer Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" has booked August 27 as its release date.  Directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, the film marks a reunion for Singh and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010's "Band Baaja Baaraat".

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and "Arjun Reddy" actor Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie.

"Prithviraj", a biopic on 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, has booked a Diwali release and will screen theatrically on November 5. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, also stars Dutt and Sonu Sood, and marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Shamshera Jayeshbhai Jordaar Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Yash Raj Films
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp