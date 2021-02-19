WATCH | 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy undergoing music therapy for speech post brain stroke recovery

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last November, is undergoing music therapy as part of his treatment, with his sister Priyanka is helping him with the therapy. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

In a video he posted, Rahul sings the sargam along with sister Priyanka, or Pia.

"Good evening my lovely fans. I hope you all are loving my recovery videos which I am sharing with you. Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and lot many things to take care. My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again. This is Music Therapy a method in speech therapy wherein my sister @priyankaroy_pia works on opening and strengthening my vocal cords which would take time. It takes a lot of time and effort. Soon you would see me talk to you all. Keep checking this space as I am coming up with #priyankaandrahulroychallenge soon. Let's trend to make our health better. Love you all, Rahul Roy," he wrote.

The actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November. Soon after his brain stroke attack in Kargil, Rahul was brought to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He was later was shifted to a private hospital in Mira Road, from where he was discharged on January 7.