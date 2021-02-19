STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood stars pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Bowing down on the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram and shared pictures as he sought blessings from the idol of the celebrated leader.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of legendary ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bollywood stars on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha king on social media.

Quoting a dialogue from his epic war drama, 'Tanhaji' in which he essayed the role of a Maratha warrior, actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Har Maratha pagal hai swaraj ka, Shivaji raje ka, bhagve ka, Shivaji jayanti ki shubhakamnayein #ShivajiMaharaj."

Bowing down on the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram and shared pictures as he sought blessings from the idol of the celebrated leader.

He wrote in the caption, "Thrice we bow down in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Maharaj with utmost respect and honour.....the adored deity and inspirational epitome of unbroken Hindustan... Greetings for Shiva Jayanti...#shivajimaharaj #shivjayanti." Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to the micro-blogging website and shared a dreamy painting featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as he sat on his horse, holding a sword in his hand.

Along with the picture, he wrote in Hindi, "Chatrapati sivaji maharaja ki jaya ho!! #ShivajiMaharaj."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute to the Maratha king in Mumbai today. Koshyari paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort near Pune.

