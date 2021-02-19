STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

The actor was not wearing a mask either despite it being mandatory during the COVID-19 outbreak, the official of the Santacruz traffic division, which issued the challan to the actor, said.

The actor had shared the video on Sunday after which action was taken by the metropolis' police (Photo | Vivek Oberoi, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A First Information Report was registered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Friday for not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride on motorbike with his wife on Valentine's Day.

With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtra, the city administration had warned on Thursday to prosecute those who violate the mandatory mask rule.

The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station, an official said.

The video shared by the actor on social media showed him riding a brand-new motorbike without wearing either helmet or face mask.

The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him for not wearing helmet, the official added. Under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with upto six months in jail or fine or both.

