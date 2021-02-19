Want to take as many plunges as possible: Vaani Kapoor

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaani Kapoor has three big films coming up, and is keen to constantly explore and present herself in new avatars each time her film hits the theatres.

Published: 19th February 2021 11:13 AM

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has three big films coming up, and is keen to constantly explore and present herself in new avatars each time her film hits the theatres.

Vaani will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell-Bottom, and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. She says she doesn't want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen.

"As an actor, I want to try my hands at everything. I'm lucky that I have mass entertainers as well as high-concept content films this year that will enable me to present myself distinctly to audiences and the industry," Vaani said.

She added: "I'm someone who wants to explore every genre possible in my career and want to undertake as many risks as possible too. I don't want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen."

The actress wants to take plunges.

"In fact, I want to take as many plunges as possible and explore myself to constantly discover and rediscover. I have always wanted to pick films that allow me to do something interesting and leave a mark onscreen."

Vaani dubs 2021 a huge moment in her cinematic career. "I'm really excited about how 2021 is looking like. It's a watershed moment for me and I want to continue on this path of choosing interesting roles that enable me to express," she said.

