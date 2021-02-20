Raj and DK's new web-series starring Shahid Kapoor goes on floors

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has commenced production on Raj and DK's upcoming web-series starring Shahid Kapoor. The thriller-comedy marks Shahid's digital debut. The as-yet untitled show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

WATCH | Shahid Kapoor joins 'Pawri mash-up' brigade

In a statement, Kapoor revealed his favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime is Raj and DK's The Family Man. The actor shared he’s been keen to work with the director duo. "I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience," Kapoor said.

Raj and DK shared they found a perfect match for their script in Kapoor. "He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing," the duo said.

Raj and DK presently have The Family Man Season 2 on release. The show was expected to drop this month but has been postponed till summer.