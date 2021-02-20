Vijay Varma enjoys 'tight schedule', with four projects lined up

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma is hopping from one film set to another but is not complaining about it. The actor, who has four films lined up, has already started preparing for his upcoming roles and is managing time in a way that he fulfils all his commitments with ease.

Vijay will be seen in "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama featuring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. He also has "Ok Computer" lined up with Radhika Apte, besides Reema Kagti's "Fallen" with Sonakshi Sinha, and "Hurdang" with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

The actor is currently in Rajasthan for "Fallen" and he has already started his preparation for the other projects. "Vijay has just been hopping from one set to another but he's not complaining. He's enjoying this tight schedule," a source said.

Vijay has lately been seen in projects such "Mirzapur 2", "Baaghi 3", "A Suitable Boy".