Vivek Oberoi responds to 'challan' for riding bike without helmet, mask

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask.

The actor has slapped a fine of Rs 500 the day before for flouting norms when he took his new Harley Davidson out on a spin, with his wife Priyanka riding pillion.

Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police: "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."