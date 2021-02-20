Vivek Oberoi responds to 'challan' for riding bike without helmet, mask
The actor has slapped a fine of Rs 500 the day before for flouting norms when he took his new Harley Davidson out on a spin, with his wife Priyanka riding pillion.
MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask.
https://t.co/lUzdbP55co— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 14, 2021
What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!
.@harleydavidson#WohAaGayi #HarleyDavidson #valentinespecial #loveforbikes #bikesofinstagram #loveandwheels#vroomValentine pic.twitter.com/THXrBllOVi
Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police: "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."
Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021