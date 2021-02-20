Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan remember 'Badlapur' as film turns six

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam took to social media on Saturday to celebrate six years of release of their film Badlapur.

The film directed by Sriram Raghavan was appreciated and Varun's character, which had a dark undertone, won him accolades.

Varun, took to his Instagram and reposted a fan page video of the film. The actor didn't put any caption to the video but added a "heartbreaking" Emoji.

Yami also posted on Instagram story remembering the film. The actress posted the film's popular track "Judaai" and wrote "6 years!" below a screen shot of the film's title in Hindi.