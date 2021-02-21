STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Imtiaz Ali, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda celebrate seven years of 'Highway'

'Highway' was Bhatt's second film after her 2012 debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' and earned the 27-year-old actor massive acclaim.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in 'Highway'

Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in 'Highway' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Sunday celebrated seven years of their acclaimed road-drama "Highway". The film featured Bhatt as a Veera Tripathi, a woman who discovers freedom after she is kidnapped by Hooda's character, Mahabir Bhati.

"Highway" was Bhatt's second film after her 2012 debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year" and earned the 27-year-old actor massive acclaim. To mark its anniversary, Bhatt recreated a shot from the popular "Patakha Guddi" song from the film on her Instagram Story.

Resting her face on her car's rolled down window, the actor recorded a video of herself looking into the side view mirror as the AR Rahman track played in the background. "Celebrating seven years of 'Highway' on the highway," the "Kalank" actor wrote.

Bhatt also shared unseen pictures from the film's set and asked her fans to name their favourite song from the album. Though not a blockbuster, "Highway" was appreciated for its performances, music, Irshad Kamil's lyrics and Ali's story.

This was Ali's fifth directorial, after films like "Rockstar", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Jab We Met". The 49-year-old-director took to Instagram and shared the film's poster, writing, "Celebrating seventh anniversary year.

Hooda (44) shared a scene from the film on Instagram. "Highway" was co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ali. It was screened in the Panorama section of the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival. The film is based on the episode of the same name from the Zee TV anthology series "Rishtey", starring Aditya Srivastava and Kartika Rane, which was also written and directed by Ali.

