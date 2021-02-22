STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Kai Po Che!' anniversary

Set in Gujarat, 'Kai Po Che!' chronicles the story of three friends as they navigate their way through the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Godhra train burning in 2002 and the subsequent riots.

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (L) and a still from 'Kai Po Che'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (L) and a still from 'Kai Po Che'. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who on Monday marked eight years of his drama "Kai Po Che!", said he is touched by the love the film continues to receive but is pained by the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Released on February 22, 2013, "Kai Po Che!" marked Rajput's Bollywood debut after a successful career on TV with the hit show "Pavitra Rishta". Kapoor's film was also a stepping stone for actors Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, who were relatively new in the movies.

Mourning the loss of Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year, the director called the 34-year-old actor a "crown jewel". Kapoor took to Twitter and posted the video of the hit "Manjha" track from the film.

"The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry to give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind. One can't quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel," the 49-year-old director wrote.

Set in Gujarat, "Kai Po Che!" chronicles the story of three friends -- played by Rajput, Rao and Sadh -- as they navigate their way through the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Godhra train burning in 2002 and the subsequent riots.

Based on author Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel "The 3 Mistakes of My Life", the film garnered acclaim for its performances by the three leads, Amit Trivedi's music and sensitive handling of the story by Kapoor. The film propelled Rajput to stardom, as he went on to feature in Yash Raj Films' "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) and Rajkumar Hirani's "PK" in 2014.

Later, he headlined blockbusters like the 2016 biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore" and reunited with Kapoor for romantic-drama "Kedarnath" in 2018.

Rao, too, had a career turnaround with "Kai Po Che!" and from there on he went on to feature in acclaimed films like "Shahid" for which he earned the best actor National Award, 2014's hit "Queen" and 2015 drama "Aligarh".

Post the film, Sadh's next major project was superstar Salman Khan's "Sultan" in 2016. The actor had a packed 2020, with three film releases and two web series. Meanwhile, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Kapoor Kai Po Che Sushant Singh Rajput 8 years of Kai Po Che
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp