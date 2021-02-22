Chandigarh Kare 'Aashiqui' to release in theatres on July 9

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will release in theatres on July 9.

The actor essays a cross-functional athlete in the film. He’s been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in the drama.

“Yeh sirf release date ki announcement hai. Trailer bhi baaki hai aur picture bhi. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in cinemas 9th July, 2021.”

Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his ripped physique for the film.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The film was wrapped in two months after the pandemic.

It is Aayushmann’s first theatrical release after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.