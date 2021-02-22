Kriti Sanon wraps her schedule for 'Bachchan Pandey'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Monday said she has finished shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanon was shooting for the action-comedy in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

"Bachchan Pandey" is directed by Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4".

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted the film's first look picture with Kumar.

Sanon said filming "Bachchan Pandey" was one of the most memorable schedules of her career.

"And it's a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey'.Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughter, gaming sessions and never ending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace. But we shall meet again soon! Can't wait to see you guys in Cinemas!" she posted.

"Bachchan Pandey" will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. The cast also features actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Sanon will also be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan' upcoming "Mimi", in which she plays a surrogate mother.

The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar, who directed Sanon's 2019 comedy "Luka Chuppi".