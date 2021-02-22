STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Song of scars

An attempt to spread awareness on vitiligo, this music video, featuring actor-director Mahesh Gowda Mahira, talks about love that embraces physical imperfections 

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the song.

A scene from the song.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unconditional love. This phrase is often used in everyday conversations but following 
it could be difficult  for many. Speaking about it  is actor-director Mahesh  Gowda Mahira, who is 
working on spreading awareness about vitiligo through his music video called Ishq Tera. It was dropped on Feb. 14.  A romantic number, the song features him along with actor-model Ida Yoana.

The girl is deeply in love with him irrespective of the patches on his body. Mahira says the song does not talk about love at first sight but something you feel when you get to know a person. “When you fall in love, it’s mostly physical attraction. Here, I want to talk about love that is deeper than that. Especially for a person with vitiligo, where scars are visible, 

it’s different when someone looks at them beyond their scars,” says Mahira, who has created an Instagram page, The Scarman, to normalise vitiligo. The video of the song is a compilation of still images shot by director Prataya Saha. For the Insta page, Mahira is doing thematic photoshoots where he does not portray himself in a sympathetic way.

“Usually, I pick the best 10 pictures from the photoshoot to go on the page, but for this one, all the pictures were outstanding and it was hard for me to choose. So I thought, why not create a music video just to celebrate love,” says Mahira. 

Sung by Savan Singh and composed by Prasanna Bhojashettar, the song brings a bunch of newcomers together. When Mahira spread the word about the music video in his inner circle, he was overwhelmed with the response. “I had told them about the feel, mood and the story about the two people in the picture. They sent me some samples and these are the few I chose,” says Mahira, adding that he is yet to meet the team since everything was done virtually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh  Gowda Mahira Ishq Tera
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp