Song of scars

BENGALURU: Unconditional love. This phrase is often used in everyday conversations but following

it could be difficult for many. Speaking about it is actor-director Mahesh Gowda Mahira, who is

working on spreading awareness about vitiligo through his music video called Ishq Tera. It was dropped on Feb. 14. A romantic number, the song features him along with actor-model Ida Yoana.

The girl is deeply in love with him irrespective of the patches on his body. Mahira says the song does not talk about love at first sight but something you feel when you get to know a person. “When you fall in love, it’s mostly physical attraction. Here, I want to talk about love that is deeper than that. Especially for a person with vitiligo, where scars are visible,

it’s different when someone looks at them beyond their scars,” says Mahira, who has created an Instagram page, The Scarman, to normalise vitiligo. The video of the song is a compilation of still images shot by director Prataya Saha. For the Insta page, Mahira is doing thematic photoshoots where he does not portray himself in a sympathetic way.

“Usually, I pick the best 10 pictures from the photoshoot to go on the page, but for this one, all the pictures were outstanding and it was hard for me to choose. So I thought, why not create a music video just to celebrate love,” says Mahira.

Sung by Savan Singh and composed by Prasanna Bhojashettar, the song brings a bunch of newcomers together. When Mahira spread the word about the music video in his inner circle, he was overwhelmed with the response. “I had told them about the feel, mood and the story about the two people in the picture. They sent me some samples and these are the few I chose,” says Mahira, adding that he is yet to meet the team since everything was done virtually.