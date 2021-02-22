STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu trains with Mithali Raj's former teammate Nooshin Al Khadeer for 'Shabaash Mithu'

Nooshin, who has been a long-time friend and former teammate of Mithali Raj, is aptly suited to train and advice Taapsee for the movie.

Taapsee Pannu (R) with Mithali Raj's former teammate Nooshin Al Khadeer

Taapsee Pannu (R) with Mithali Raj's former teammate Nooshin Al Khadeer (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu bridged the gap of method acting between the reel and real life by training under cricketer Mithali Raj's friend and ex-colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer, for the actor's upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Nooshin, who has been a long-time friend and former teammate of Mithali Raj, is aptly suited to train and advice Taapsee for the movie. She will be teaching her not only Mithali's iconic cricket style but also the other finer aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on screen, such as her poise, stance, and unique traits.

Though both the individuals hail from starkly different professions, Taapsee and Mithali have many similarities between them. Elaborating on this, Nooshin said, "Taapsee is extremely dedicated and her commitment to playing cricket like a professional is commendable. It is heartening to see so many common traits between Taapsee and Mithali like dedication, a go-getter attitude and tenacity."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian Women's ODI Cricket Team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films also includes 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

