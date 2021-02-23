Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to release in April; Rhea Chakraborty missing from poster

By Online Desk

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi-led mystery thriller "Chehre" is set to have a theatrical release on April 30.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor, and reportedly stars actress Rhea Chakraborty as well.

However, Rhea was mysteriously missing both from the poster and the list of cast members in a newly-released poster of the film by Hashmi.

The actress had shared the first look of the film in 2019, a year before her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and her subsequent arrest in a drugs probe related to his death.

Rhea was later released on bail in October last year.

It is unclear if she's still a part of the film or has since been removed.

"Chehre" is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Chehre" will also be Bachchan's first release of 2021. He will follow it up with "Sairat" director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's "Jhund", due to come out on June 18.

Hashmi, meanwhile, will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster-drama "Mumbai Saga", scheduled to open theatrically on March 19.

(With PTI inputs)