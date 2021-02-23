'My life changed': Kartik Aaryan celebrates three years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', shares movie clip

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday remembered his blockbuster "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", which propelled him to stardom after its release three years ago.

The comedy was Aaryan's fourth collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, following the two-part "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" franchise and "Akaash Vani".

"Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", which reunited the 30-year-old actor with his "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Aaryan took to Twitter and shared a scene from the film to mark its anniversary.

"Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for #SonuKeTituKiSweety," he wrote.

"Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" chronicles the story of two childhood friends, Sonu (Aaryan) and Titu (Singh), whose bond is put to test when the latter decides to marry Sweety, played by Bharuccha.

The film was called out for misogynistic humour but it did little to dent its box office collection, which was over Rs 100 crores.

Aaryan followed the film's success with two more hit comedies in 2019, "Luka Chuppi" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", released in 2020.

Aaryan has three films lined up for release, including "Dostana 2", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Dhamaka".