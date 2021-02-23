Shekhar Kapur completes next film 'What’s Love Got To Do With It?'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has finished the shooting of his cross-cultural rom-com What’s Love Got To Do With It? The film marks Kapur’s return to feature-length directorial after his 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age starring Cate Blanchett. What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which is set between London and South Asia, features Hollywood star Emma Thompson and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi among others.

Kapur took to Twitter and wrote, “Film wrapped! #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt.” London-based radio broadcaster and actor Mim Shaikh also took to Twitter and shared a picture from the film’s set with Kapur and Azmi.

Shaikh captioned the picture, “That’s a wrap on #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt — can’t wait for you to watch this beautiful and intercross cultural movie we have shot over the past few weeks! Thank you to everyone.”

What’s Love Got To Do With It? marks Kapur’s first collaboration with Azmi, since 1983’s Hindi family drama Masoom. What’s Love Got To Do With It? also stars Lily James of Baby Driver-fame and Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif. The film is written and produced by Jemima Khan.